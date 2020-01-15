You can hike in these heels- Enrico Cuini Footwear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The technology built into these heels is so comfortable you can actually take them for a hike. Just ask former Orthopedic Surgeon and Co-Founder of Enrico Cuini Footwear, Taryn Rose. She showed us her amazing footwear line along with engineer and architect Enrico Cuini himself. They built this footwear line together and it has become so popular celebrities are slipping them on. The line has also been featured on numerous media outlets like Oprah Magazine, CNN, The Today Show and People Magazine just to name a few.

Enrico Cuini Footwear is hosting a pop up on Sunday January 19th from 9am to 7pm at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Denver. It is free. And Taryn and Enrico will both be there. For more information go to EnricoCuini.com