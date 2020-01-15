× Woman stabbed in Denver, police investigating circumstances

DENVER– The Denver Police Department says a woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

DPD says the incident happened near Quebec Street and Sandown Road around 6:20 a.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation, according to DPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.