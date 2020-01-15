Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Five Points, search for SUV underway

DENVER — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Five Points neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police first posted about the crash on Twitter at 7:50 p.m. It occurred at 22nd and Curtis streets.
DPD is looking for a black 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado license plates 039-ZJC. The SUV has dark-tinted windows and stickers on the rear window.
Anyone who sees the Yukon is urged to call 911.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown.
