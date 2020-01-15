Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Five Points, search for SUV underway

Posted 9:16 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 09:32PM, January 15, 2020

DENVER — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Five Points neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police first posted about the crash on Twitter at 7:50 p.m. It occurred at 22nd and Curtis streets.

DPD is looking for a black 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado license plates 039-ZJC. The SUV has dark-tinted windows and stickers on the rear window.

Anyone who sees the Yukon is urged to call 911.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.752790 by -104.987562.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.