× Overland High School teacher says he was suspended for not allowing students to use ‘N-Word’

DENVER– A teacher at Overland High School has been placed on leave for an investigation of allegations that he created a negative, harmful learning environment for students.

The Cherry Creek School District says Jay Bennish is accused of using offensive and racist language with students that created an environment where students did not feel safe and free to learn.

Bennish is the longtime sponsor of the Black Student Alliance. Bennish tells FOX31 that he was suspended for not allowing students in the Black Student Alliance to use the “n-word”.

Bennish says two African American females came to him at the beginning of the school year wanting permission to use the “n-word” and the “b-word” at club events. He said, “no, it would violate district policy.”

According to Bennish, the students argued that the N-Word as well as the B-Word we’re always positive terms when used by African Americans and women, respectively.

“I informed them that I could not as a club sponsor and a teacher sponsor a club that was going to promote that kind of language being used at school.” said Bennish.

“It’s my role as a teacher to uphold district policy regarding civil discourse and language. These are things that are generally not accepted by professional circles and civil society. I felt like I needed to make sure that I informed them clearly that those types of words were not appropriate for use in school.”

The district says they found that Bennish distributed a t-shirt that displayed derogatory racist images and language during the investigation.

Cherry Creek Schools sent out a letter to parents at Overland High School on Wednesday.

Bennish has been on Paid Leave since August 27.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low will have an update on FOX31 news at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.