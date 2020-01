Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Einstein Bros. Bagels is declaring its own independence from the shared holiday with National Pizza Day by moving their National Bagel Day celebration to January 15, 2020. The bagel brand believes its bakers deserve their own day to highlight their craft and dedication to baking fresh bagels every day, all day.

To celebrate, Einstein Bros. Bagels and their bakers want to “Bake Your Day” by giving away a free bagel and shmear with purchase to all guests on the new National Bagel Day.

