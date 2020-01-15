× Missing 17-year-old girl found dead in El Paso County, sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said two bodies were found inside a vehicle near Fountain.

One of the bodies was identified as a missing 17-year-old girl from Douglas County. The other body was identified as Samuel Hoffman, 18, of Littleton.

The bodies were both located inside a vehicle owned by Hoffman by the Colorado State Patrol and Fountain Police Department around 7:45 p.m.

Police said they heard a single gunshot from the vehicle as they approached it. They believe Hoffman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police could make contact with him.

“Our hearts go out to the families of both of these young people whose lives were lost.” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. “We know this is a difficult time for friends and family, we want you to know that we mourn with you. We will work diligently to find answers for everyone involved.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, CSP and Fountain Police Department are working together to investigate this case as a murder-suicide.