Man arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder in stabbing of metro-area judge

DENVER — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a metro-area judge last summer.

Jose Armenta-Vazquez, 38, was arrested in Denver.

The first-degree murder charge against Armenta-Vazquez was filed Wednesday alongside counts for assault and burglary.

Magistrate David Blackett was stabbed near East 12th Avenue and North Dexter Street on Aug. 17, 2019 when he interrupted a burglary at his home.

Blackett is a judge with the 17th Judicial District, which covers Adams and Broomfield counties.

On Wednesday, Blackett told FOX31 and Channel 2 he is still recovering from his injuries.