Lyft creates new ‘Driver Center’ in Aurora

AURORA — The ride sharing service, ‘Lyft’, launched a first of its kind driver center in Aurora on Wednesday.

The facility is designed to offer fast and affordable auto service for all of Lyft’s drivers in the metro-area.

"Aurora is home to the largest Lyft Driver concentration in this region,” explained Gabe Cohen, regional director for Lyft’s Rocky Mountain region.

To be close and convenient for Lyft’s core driver group, the company decided to open the new facility along South Havana Street in a 20,000 square foot building.

The center’s maintenance shop offers pretty much everything you can find at a regular garage, outside of collision and body work.

"We’ll do everything from oil changes to transmission,” Cohen said.

While drivers will still have to pay for the services, they will receive them at discounted and reduced prices.

"I’ll give you an example. So you can come to the driver’s center and get a full synthetic oil change for $49.99 with a free inspection, which is highly competitive in this area,” Cohen explained.

The new driver center is located at 2930 S. Havana Street in Aurora.

It’s available to any Lyft driver, including those who also drive for Uber.

To schedule an appointment, drivers need to visit Lyft.com/drivercenter or by looking for ‘Service’ in their Driver app. They can also just do a walk-in.

Aurora is the 5th city in America to feature a ‘Lyft Driver Center’.