Larimer Co. Sheriff’s Office files ERPO against inmate accused of threatening mass shooting

Posted 7:43 pm, January 15, 2020

David Gatton

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office filed an extreme risk protection order against a man accused of threatening a mass shooting. The sheriff’s office confirmed the filing Wednesday evening.

In March 2019, 31-year-old David Gatton was arrested and charged with inciting destruction of life or property and retaliation against a witness or victim.

Gatton is currently in the Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins.

The sheriff’s office says it is hoping the ERPO will prevent Gatton from purchasing a firearm if he posts bail.

Under the new Red Flag law, any Colorado citizen can file an ERPO if they believe someone is a threat to themselves or others.

Certain conditions must be met for the ERPO to be approved.

A judge will decide if someone initially meets the criteria to have his or her guns taken away. This first hearing will be conducted ex parte, without the gun owner present.

A judge can decide if the situation warrants the sheriff and his or her deputies moving in to take guns away immediately without the gun owner’s knowledge and before a notice to appear in court can be given to the gun owner.

ERPOs can last for up to 364 days.

