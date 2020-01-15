Man in custody following barricade situation at Lakewood apartment building

Posted 9:03 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 09:40PM, January 15, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood apartment building was evacuated Wednesday night due to a barricaded suspect.

The Lakewood Police Department issued the evacuation for Building 6 at 1785 Kendall St. about 7:15 p.m., according to an alert from the Jefferson County Emergency Communications Authority.

“There is a threat to your safety and you should leave this area immediately,” the alert read.

The suspect — a man — was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m., police said.

