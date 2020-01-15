× ‘Huge Rat Infestation’; Large homeless camp causing health hazard near Colorado State Capitol, Lincoln Park closed

DENVER– The Denver Health Department says a homeless encampment near the Colorado State Capitol has turned into a health hazard.

The health department says about 97 people are camping at Lincoln park with 40 tents set up.

“The health department is closing the park to address the rodent issue. Please work on getting up and getting your belongings together.” pic.twitter.com/481dM83CE8 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) January 15, 2020

Lincoln Park will be closed for several weeks due to a huge rat infestation, according to the health department.

The health department will clean up trash, sweep sidewalks, use a bleach solution and tackle the rat problem while the park is closed.

The health department said the closure has nothing to do with the camping ban. They say the closure is due to the health hazard caused by the rat infestation.