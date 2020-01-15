High Tech Heels that will Give Your Feet Support and Fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 1999 Taryn launched TARYN ROSE FOOTWEAR and provided women with comfortable yet fashionable footwear.

In 2008 she sold the company to take time off, spend time with family and travel the world. But now, Taryn is returning to disrupt the footwear industry again with a new shoe technology she co-founded with architect/engineer (and her former shoe sketcher) Enrico Cuini. Together, they have launched ENRICO CUINI FOOTWEAR (www.EnricoCuini.com), a collection of luxury heels made in Italy that will change women's feet (and lives) forever.

ENRICO CUINI FOOTWEAR uses a patented groundbreaking shoe technology that features a "winged" design that gives support to all three arches of the foot. This results in decreased foot pressure on the forefoot as well as increased stability for the entire foot and ankle. This technology is made of carbon fiber, titanium and nanotechnology resins so that it can respond to every step and keep the foot aligned and weight evenly distributed. Imagine, your feet NOT hurting from wearing heels.

Bio-mechanic testing revealed that ENRICO CUINI heels have the equivalent pressure surface area as a sneaker. Yes, they are THAT comfortable. In fact, to prove it, Taryn hiked up a hill in Italy and have pictures to prove it (see attached). These shoes are the first of it’s kind and already some celebs like Angela Basset, Tori Spelling and others have been quite impressed.

Taryn and Enrico are hosting a “pop up” at the Ritz Carlton on Monday, January 19th from 11am -7pm and it's free to the public.