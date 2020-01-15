Gusty winds, mountain snow bring impacts Thursday, Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind will become stronger tonight along the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s tomorrow in Denver with clouds building throughout the day. Winds will be breezy to gusty with dry conditions.

Another round of mountain snow showers will move through Thursday and Friday. Winds will gust up to 75 mph in the mountains on Friday and up to 60 mph on the Front Range and eastern plains.

Snow totals by Friday night will range from 2 to 12 inches with the highest totals in the southwestern mountains.

There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower on Friday in the lower elevations. The rest of the week will be dry with seasonal temperatures.

