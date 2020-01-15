Developer behind Chicago skyscrapers proposes 30-story office project in Denver

A rendering of the proposed office tower. (BusinessDen via public records)

DENVER — A developer responsible for multiple skyscrapers in Chicago wants to take on Denver.

Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Developments, whose Windy City projects include the 54-story office tower 150 North Riverside and 55-story Bank of America Tower, submitted an early-stage development proposal to the city of Denver last week.

The project concept, a precursor to a more detailed site-development plan, proposes a 30- or 32-story office building (depending how one counts the mechanical/parking levels) at 1901 Arapahoe St.

The 1.26-acre parcel is currently a parking lot that spans 19th Street between Arapahoe and Lawrence Streets. Riverside apparently doesn’t love the current address; its plans refer to the site as 1900 Lawrence St.

The site, which is across the street from the full-city-block bus station that Greyhound is trying to unload, is owned by Denver-based Paradise Land Co., led by Buzz Geller. He has it listed for sale at $27.5 million, or $500 a square foot.

