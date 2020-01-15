Colorado Representative Jason Crow named as a House impeachment manager
DENVER– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning named seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial and act as prosecutors by presenting the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase of the impeachment fight.
Colorado Representative Jason Crow was named as one of the managers.
Here’s the full list:
- Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California
- Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York
- Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Zoe Lofgren of California
- Val Demings of Florida
- Jason Crow of Colorado
- Sylvia Garcia of Texas
Pelosi held a news conference at 8 a.m. to announce the managers ahead of a midday vote on the resolution to appoint them and formally send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, where senators will decide whether the President should be removed from office.AlertMe