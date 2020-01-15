× Colorado Representative Jason Crow named as a House impeachment manager

DENVER– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning named seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial and act as prosecutors by presenting the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase of the impeachment fight.

Colorado Representative Jason Crow was named as one of the managers.

Wondering what an impeachment manager does? Think of them as a prosecutor. https://t.co/yIlFI1uXBi — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 15, 2020

Here’s the full list:

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York

Hakeem Jeffries of New York

Zoe Lofgren of California

Val Demings of Florida

Jason Crow of Colorado

Sylvia Garcia of Texas

Pelosi held a news conference at 8 a.m. to announce the managers ahead of a midday vote on the resolution to appoint them and formally send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, where senators will decide whether the President should be removed from office.