× Aurora police searching for at-risk 13-year-old runaway

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police are asking for help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police say Carma is at-risk due to her age. She was last seen near Flanders Way and Iowa Circle.

She is described as:

5 foot 7 inches

160 pounds

Braided pontytail

Wearing a black Wichita sweatshirt, leggings and boots

If you see Carma, please call 911.