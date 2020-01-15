Forecast: Another mild day in Denver; High winds and mountain snow arrive Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It will be mild, with high temperatures at 50 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

It will be windy with a few snow showers this morning in the Central and Northern Mountains. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. There will be one inch or less of snow accumulation.

After this round of snow, it will be dry until the next storm system arrives on Thursday night into Friday.

Snow and very windy on Friday in the mountains, with 3-6 inches of accumulation. Much heavier totals of 1-2 feet in the Southern Mountains. Wind gusts 40-80mph.

No snow for Denver and the Front Range. Dry on Friday with windy conditions and highs in the mid 50s. Gusts 25-50mph.

Drier and calmer on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Potentially another passing light snow shower in the mountains Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then drier.

