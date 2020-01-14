× Woman found guilty in Lakewood kidnapping, assault

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a woman guilty of five counts for her role in the kidnapping and assault of another woman in Lakewood, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Angelique Cassandra Lopez, 29, was found guilty of aggravated witness intimidation, second-degree kidnapping, menacing, third-degree assault and false imprisonment.

On May 13, 2019, Lopez and another woman forced a 33-year-old female into a room at the Big Bunny Motel at 6218 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood, the DA’s office said.

The victim was bound to a chair with duct tape and zip ties.

For three hours, the victim was threatened with a handgun, assaulted, and burned with cigarettes and sticks of incense, according to the DA’s office.

“The jury heard evidence that she was then injected with a cocktail of methamphetamine and heroin and dumped in a parking lot,” the DA’s office said via email.

Someone found the victim barely conscious and bleeding. She still had duct tape on her wrists and had a needle mark in her arm. The person who found her called 911.

Lopez is detained at the Jefferson County jail. Her bond is set at $250,000, the DA’s office said.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27. She faces up to 21 years in prison.

Lopez is one of six people charged in the case. Four have pleaded guilty. One case is pending.