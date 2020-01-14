Video shows robbers breaking into Mountain View liquor store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. -- Video released by Mountain View police show three people robbing a liquor store.

The robbery happened early Tuesday morning at Mountain View Liquors near West 43rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Video shows the suspects ramming a truck through the front doors of the shop before going inside.

Police say one of the suspects in the video had a gun.

“There was an employee in there and could have been killed,” said Mountain View Police Chief Steve Davis.

The employee was not hurt.

No money was taken -- only alcohol.

