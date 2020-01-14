Thieves take down surveillance camera, still get caught on video stealing truck in JeffCo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday was one of the worst days for Camden Dunkle and his family.

“Woke up at like 1:30 this morning and haven’t slept since,” Dunkle said. “We’re a big truck family, we’ve always had trucks.”

Monday night his red GMC Sierra 2500HD was stolen right out of the family’s suburban Jefferson County driveway.

In surveillance video, one can see two hooded men come alongside the truck. Then, a flood light is activated by a motion sensor. One of the thieves goes up to the light and rips it down, disabling that camera. Luckily, the Dunkles had another camera higher up.

“He got his buddy, he got a pry bar or something to put it in the door jam and pried it open,” Dunkle said. “Backed around my truck, they got in the passenger side, got inside and took off.”

Dunkle is a big gear head and has spent hours working on his truck. He has also invested thousands of dollars into customizing it. It’s lifted 4 inches with 35-inch tires and offset rims. It has Colorado plates 586-XYR.

“Miserable that someone would come steal something I’ve worked very, very hard on to make it the way it is,” Dunkle said. "And steal it within two minutes is unbelievable.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or sees the truck is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.