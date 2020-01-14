The release of Malificent on blu ray

Posted 4:13 pm, January 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

We've got an exciting giveaway for Disney fans! The epic sequel of the story of Disney's most iconic villain Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,  Is being released on blu ray today! Go to Colorado's Best Facebook page to see how to enter to win a copy and a prize pack.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.