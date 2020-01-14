× New potential buyer would preserve shuttered Berkeley funeral home

DENVER — A closed funeral home building in Berkeley could be getting a new life.

Bill Killam, a spokesman for neighborhood preservation group Historic Berkeley Regis, said funeral home operator Service Corporation International is under contract to sell the former Olinger Moore Howard Chapel at 4345 W. 46th Ave. to an entity that would keep it standing.

Killam declined to identify the potential buyer, although he said, “They are in the business of property development.”

“We’re very optimistic and looking for a close probably next month,” he said.

The deal in the works replaces a plan that would have had SCI sell the funeral home to Denver-based development firm Koelbel & Co, which wanted to demolish the structure to build residential units.

