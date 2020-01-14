Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National School Choice Week is January 26 through February 1, 2020. During this week, parents are encouraged to start looking at those choices and what is the best fit for their son or daughter during the next calendar school year.

Every child is unique, and Colorado parents should be aware of their education options - open enrollment between public schools, public charter schools, virtual schools, homeschooling and private schools.

If you're looking into private schools, you might want to consider looking into Ace Scholarships. They provide need-based K-12 tuition scholarships to over 2500 students attend 160 private schools across Colorado.