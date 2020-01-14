Mild remainder of week in Denver; multiple rounds of snow for mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The northern and central mountains will see light snow showers build in Tuesday night, ending by mid-morning Wednesday. Accumulation will range from a trace up to 3 inches.

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Colorado's mountains will see a round of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another round Thursday into Friday. Snowfall totals through Friday evening will range from 3 to 12 inches with higher amounts in the San Juans.

In Denver, temperatures will heat to the 50s again on Thursday with a 10-percent chance of an isolated shower.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with gusty afternoon and evening winds and a 10-percent chance of a shower.

Drier weather moves in for the weekend across the state with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.