Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins

Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Monday, the U.S. House passed the Bush Coin Act, which would put former President George H. W. Bush’s image on a dollar coin and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, on the First Spouse $10 commemorative coin.

Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams says his friend and fellow Texan shared more than just a passion for baseball — they also shared a passion for politics.

“I wear this ring right now that has his name on it as being a member of the George H. Bush Award that I won for College Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Williams.

“Their dedication to patriotism, service and to each other are an inspiration to us all,” said California Democrat Maxine Waters.

The Bushes would join a long list of presidents honored this way. The president’s coin has his image on one side and the Statue of Liberty on the other.

The coins are expected to be minted and issued later this year.

