‘Dog Stick Libraries’ are coming to Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Expect to find several "Dog Stick Libraries" popping up around Aurora later this week.

They’re similar to the pop-up libraries for people scattered around random communities in Colorado, but these ones are designed for dogs.

“So the idea that you can take a stick, leave a stick. That kind of thing!” explained Jenni Dill, life engagement director at Chelsea Place Memory Care in Aurora.

Chelsea Place Memory Care is home to several senior citizens living with dementia. The seniors teamed up with students from Regis Jesuit High School to build the Dog Stick Libraries, an idea they got from a man in the United Kingdom who created the libraries for fun.

According to Dill, this sort of project can help people living with dementia in a big way.

“Connections with kids are always so powerful and so are connections with animals,” she said.

The Dog Stick Libraries will be distributed at about a dozen dog parks in Aurora by Friday.

To learn more about the unique bond between the seniors and students, watch the video report above.