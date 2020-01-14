Denver Public Schools’ 4-year graduation rate hits all-time high of 70.9%
DENVER — Denver Public Schools’ four-year graduation rate hit an all-time high of 70.9% in 2019, the district announced Tuesday.
According to data from the Colorado Department of Education, the statewide graduation rate was 81.1% in 2019.
In 2018, DPS’ four-year graduation rate was 70.2%. Five years ago, the four-year graduation rate was 62.8%, according to the district.
“I’m really pleased that the hard work of our students, educators, and leaders has resulted in such strong, sustained progress in increasing the number of students who are graduating,” DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said in a press release. “And there’s a lot of work ahead to do together in order to get more of our students to the graduation stage and to make sure they’re ready for success when they step off the commencement stage. That’s our ultimate measure of success—giving our students everything they need to pursue the future they want for themselves.”
The district says it has seen “strong district-wide gains” in the percentage of African-American and Latino students graduating within four years.
DPS says the four-year graduation rate for black students increased from 62.4% in 2014 to 68.3% in 2019. During the same period, the four-year graduation rate for Latino students rose from 58.2% to 68%.
The following Denver schools had a four-year graduation rate of 85% or higher in 2019:
- Denver Center for International Studies
- Denver School of the Arts
- DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School
- DSST: Montview High School
- East High School
- George Washington High School
- KIPP Denver Collegiate
- KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy
- North High School
- Northfield High School
- Strive Prep – Smart Academy
- Early College of Denver
- Thomas Jefferson High School
The schools below increased their four-year graduation rate by at least 10% during the last five years:
- Bruce Randolph
- Contemporary Learning Academy
- Colorado High School Charter
- Compassion Road
- Denver Center for 21st-Century Learning at Wyman High School
- Excel Academy
- North High School
- North Engagement High School
- P.R.E.P. Academy
- Respect Academy
- South High School
- Summit Academy