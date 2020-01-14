× Denver Public Schools’ 4-year graduation rate hits all-time high of 70.9%

DENVER — Denver Public Schools’ four-year graduation rate hit an all-time high of 70.9% in 2019, the district announced Tuesday.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Education, the statewide graduation rate was 81.1% in 2019.

In 2018, DPS’ four-year graduation rate was 70.2%. Five years ago, the four-year graduation rate was 62.8%, according to the district.

“I’m really pleased that the hard work of our students, educators, and leaders has resulted in such strong, sustained progress in increasing the number of students who are graduating,” DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said in a press release. “And there’s a lot of work ahead to do together in order to get more of our students to the graduation stage and to make sure they’re ready for success when they step off the commencement stage. That’s our ultimate measure of success—giving our students everything they need to pursue the future they want for themselves.”

The district says it has seen “strong district-wide gains” in the percentage of African-American and Latino students graduating within four years.

DPS says the four-year graduation rate for black students increased from 62.4% in 2014 to 68.3% in 2019. During the same period, the four-year graduation rate for Latino students rose from 58.2% to 68%.

The following Denver schools had a four-year graduation rate of 85% or higher in 2019:

Denver Center for International Studies

Denver School of the Arts

DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School

DSST: Montview High School

East High School

George Washington High School

KIPP Denver Collegiate

KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy

North High School

Northfield High School

Strive Prep – Smart Academy

Early College of Denver

Thomas Jefferson High School

The schools below increased their four-year graduation rate by at least 10% during the last five years: