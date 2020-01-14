Broncos Superfan Rescue Rob Garner Nominated for Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Broncos superfan Rescue Rob Garner has been nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2020, and he needs help from Broncos fans to send him to Super Bowl LIV through fan voting which ends January 27th.

Rob Garner is a Fort Collins, Colorado firefighter and has been a Broncos season-ticket member for 10-years. His nomination was evaluated based on bleeds team colors, demonstrates commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence in his team fandom, and is a positive contributor to the community.

Garner stopped by the station with his customized Broncos 1976 Ford engine, which he regularly drives to fundraisers and charity events, including visits to Children's Hospital, the Denver Rescue Mission and the Ronald McDonald House.