Baby from Parker defying the odds after having 10% chance of survival during mother’s pregnancy

PARKER, Colo. -- Parker couple Kelsie and Joe Caprioglio still can’t believe their baby girl is here.

“We thought we were going to lose her,” Kelsie said.

Kelsie’s water broke when she was just 22 weeks into her pregnancy. She thought she would have to deliver or terminate. But she and her husband, Joe, were given another option: continue with the pregnancy knowing that the baby had less than a 10-percent chance of survival and wellness.

“We were going to give her every chance that we could,” Kelsie said.

So she went on bed rest at home for two weeks and then at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver for 11 weeks.

There were some serious risks, including infections and undeveloped lungs, but Kelsie’s doctor says there was some amniotic fluid left after the rupture.

“If the residual amount is sufficient, then lungs can grow and babes do not get infected, and things can continue,” said Dr. Richard Porreco, the director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Kelsie went into labor at 33 weeks, and when baby Kinslie was born, the couple wasn’t sure what to expect.

“It wasn't the typical cry that you hear when a baby comes out,” said Joe Caprioglio.

The baby needed help to breathe and went to the neonatal intensive care unit, but once again defied the odds.

“She was pretty much breathing on her own just a few days later, which was pretty incredible,” Joe said.

The couple is now home and celebrating with their twin boys. They hope their story will bring hope to others.

“Having that hope I think was key for us, and I think we really hope that we can provide that for someone else,” Joe said.