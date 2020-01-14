At least 12 vehicles’ windows shot out with BB gun in Aurora, search for vandals underway

AURORA, Colo. — At least 12 vehicles had their windows shot out with a BB gun in Aurora on Sunday night, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

The vandalism occurred near 2260 Billings St. and 14661 E. 13th Ave.

Also, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 3444 Salida St. had several windows shot out, causing $8,000 in damage, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers estimates the vandals caused at least $10,000 in damage overall.

Aurora police investigators believe the people in the photos below are involved in the case or may have more information.

Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers/Aurora police

The suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 6. It appears to be a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

