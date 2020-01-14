At least 12 vehicles’ windows shot out with BB gun in Aurora, search for vandals underway

AURORA, Colo. — At least 12 vehicles had their windows shot out with a BB gun in Aurora on Sunday night, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

The vandalism occurred near 2260 Billings St. and 14661 E. 13th Ave.

Also, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 3444 Salida St. had several windows shot out, causing $8,000 in damage, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers estimates the vandals caused at least $10,000 in damage overall.

Aurora police investigators believe the people in the photos below are involved in the case or may have more information.

The suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 6. It appears to be a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.