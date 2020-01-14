Arvada police clock driver going 122 MPH on I-70

ARVADA, Colo.– The Arvada Police Department shared a picture on Facebook after officers clocked a driver going 122 miles per hour on Interstate 70.

“At that speed, you are obviously only thinking about yourself if you are thinking at all!”

According to the Colorado General Assembly, speeding 25 miles or more over the legal limit carries a fine up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail. If it was a construction zone, jail time could be up to one year.

