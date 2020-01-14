Forecast: 50 degrees in Denver; Two more rounds of mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Two more rounds of mountain snow are in the forecast. The first arrives tonight into Wednesday, and the second round arrives Thursday-Friday. The 2nd storm system is the larger of the two.

Ir will be dry and breezy today in Denver with highs around 50 degrees.

The mountains start dry and windy today, then snow arrives tonight into Wednesday morning, bringing 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

It will be dry in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs between 44-50 degrees. Windy on Friday.

Dry in the mountains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Then 3-8 inches of snow in the Central and Northern mountains between Thursday afternoon and Friday night. Heavier totals in the Southern Mountains, especially over Wolf Creek where 2 feet is possible.

Turning drier on Saturday statewide. Mountain highs in the single digits and teens. Front Range highs in the 40s.

A snow shower is possible on Sunday in the mountains. Dry across the Front Range, with a high of 45 degrees.

