Witness tracks down northwest Denver hit-and-run driver, assists in arrest

DENVER– Police say a witness tracked down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Colorado Department of Transportation construction worker on Friday.

Police say Barbara Williams, 63, allegedly hit the CDOT worker at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:41 a.m.

Williams left the scene of the crash driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, according to police.

Police say a witness followed the Explorer and was able to get the license plate number. The witness returned to the scene of the crash and gave police the license plate information.

Shortly before 4 p.m., DPD said Williams was in custody. Williams was released from jail but is under investigation for leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

The witness was able to positively identify Williams in a photo lineup, according to probably cause documents released Monday.

The CDOT worker was seriously injured in the crash.