Vandal rips crosswalk signal, sign from busy metro-area intersection

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- There are some things that should just go without saying in traffic: always stop at red lights, wait for a signal to cross the street and never rip a crosswalk signal to shreds, even if it doesn't seem to be working quite right.

Wheat Ridge police say that's exactly what happened at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Someone ripped a crosswalk signal and sign from a pole and tossed it on the ground.

People in that area who use the signal on a regular basis say it's made it that much more difficult to cross the street.

"I don't even use (the intersection) anymore because it's broken," said Nettie Pacheco, one of the nearby residents who frequently uses the intersection to get to work.

"It's greatly important for the vision impaired and hearing impaired," added Mike Robenstein, another resident.

Wheat Ridge police are hoping someone can help them identify the crosswalk vandal, calling it a significant safety issue.