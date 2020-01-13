Unoccupied home catches fire in Cherry Hills Village, investigation underway

Posted 6:32 am, January 13, 2020, by

DENVER– Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that started in a house in Cherry Hills Village on Monday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire started at 3680 South Downing Street just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the home was unoccupied and no utilities were turned on.

SMFR fought the blaze defensively from outside the home.

The fire was under control around 4:57 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.