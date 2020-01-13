× Unoccupied home catches fire in Cherry Hills Village, investigation underway

DENVER– Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that started in a house in Cherry Hills Village on Monday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire started at 3680 South Downing Street just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the home was unoccupied and no utilities were turned on.

SMFR fought the blaze defensively from outside the home.

The fire was under control around 4:57 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.