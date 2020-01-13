Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There`s a really cute new movie that`s all about embracing who you are. It`s called Troop Zero. This film is about a group of elementary-school misfits who want to join the birdie scouts youth group so they can win a talent show. But it`s more difficult than they thought to join the troop. It stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney. You can catch it on Amazon starting January 17th but we are giving away a few tickets to a special screening. Details on how to enter have been posted on the Colorado`s Best Facebook page.