There`s a really cute new movie that`s all about embracing who you are. It`s called Troop Zero. This film is about a group of elementary-school misfits who want to join the birdie scouts youth group so they can win a talent show. But it`s more difficult than they thought to join the troop. It stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney. You can catch it on Amazon starting January 17th but we are giving away a few tickets to a special screening. Details on how to enter have been posted on the Colorado`s Best Facebook page.AlertMe
Troop Zero
