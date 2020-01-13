New vaping and tobacco tax could generate millions for preschool access in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Currently, Colorado has one of the lowest tobacco taxes in the country and no taxes, apart from sales taxes, on vaping products.

Colorado's tobacco tax is around 84 cents a pack, which ranked 39th-lowest in the country in 2019.

A proposal submitted to the Secretary of State would ask voters to increase vaping and tobacco taxes in 2020.

Taxes would increase on tobacco and vaping products to between $3.05 and $4.45 per pack if approved.

The new tax revenue would generate more than $300 million for preschool access in Colorado, a top priority for Gov. Jared Polis.

"Colorado has one of the highest vaping rates in the country," Jake Williams with Healthier Colorado said, adding, "It's an all-hands-on-deck moment for policy makers."

Other proposals at the state Capitol include a proposal to make it harder to ship vaping products to residences (closing a loophole for minors), stricter licences and raising the age to purchase vaping products to 21 to make it compliant with federal law.