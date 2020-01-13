Mild Tuesday in lower elevations, more mountain snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mountains have seen scattered snow showers the past few days with more on the way the rest of the week. Here is a look at some of the 24 hour snowfall totals at local ski resorts:

Fresh snow in Colorado's mountains! Here's a look at the 24 hour totals for some of our local ski resorts. More snow is on the way the next few days! #cowx pic.twitter.com/hchm5XXA9K — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) January 13, 2020

Denver is going to stay dry and mild on Tuesday. High temperatures will heat up to the low 50s in most spots with partly cloudy skies. It is possible that mountain snow showers will spill onto the Northern Front Range bringing an isolated shower chance Tuesday evening but most places are expected to stay dry.

More rounds of mountain snow showers move through Tuesday night through Friday. This will bring up to an additional foot of snowfall in some spots. The southwestern mountains will pick up the most snowfall over the next few days. Roads could become slick and snow-packed in the high country as snow showers move through. Drier conditions return for the weekend.

Denver will cool a few degrees on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies before heating back up to the 50s on Thursday. The Front Range will stay mostly dry over the next seven days.

