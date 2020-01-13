Man caught on camera using knife to vandalize Tesla in Conifer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONIFER, Colo. – FOX31 has obtained video that captures the moments a man uses a knife to vandalize a woman’s Tesla in the middle of a grocery store parking lot.

The victim said this is not the first time she has been targeted for driving a Tesla.

The video shows a man with his hood up and hands in his pockets casually walking up to a Tesla, flicking out a knife blade and reportedly doing thousands of dollars in damage.

“It was shocking. Why would someone do that? I was shocked. I’ve had the car six months,” Regina said. “I have to replace both car panels and they estimate the cost to be $2,500.”

We talked to the victim, Regina, who wants to conceal her identity in fear of retaliation. She went grocery shopping at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Safeway in Conifer and came out to find her car vandalized.

“There was this huge scrape on my car," she said.

Her 2019 Tesla Model 3 is equipped with eight cameras that caught clear images of the man. Regina said she does not recognize the suspect. She also said in the six months she owned her Tesla, she’s experienced more forms of harassment while driving her car.

“I’ve pulled up at a stop light, someone honked their horn at me and had given me a thumbs down - pointed to the car and given me a thumbs down," she said.

In October of last year, 57-year-old Maria Elena Gimeno turned herself into police after video of her vandalizing a Tesla in Broomfield went viral.

Now, Regina is hoping someone will recognize this man so she can hold him accountable for the crime.

“It’s just kind of sad people would have that type of hate or anger or aggression over a car. It’s a car," she said.

The cameras on Regina’s Tesla also captured the suspect's license plates. That information and the footage have been turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. If you recognize the man, contact law enforcement.