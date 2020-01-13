× Local jazz, blues musicians to host benefit concert for victims of Australian wildfires

DENVER — Dozens of local jazz and blues artist are coming together to hold the “Australian Wildfire Benefit Concert.” The event takes place next month in Lower Downtown Denver.

The idea came from Colorado native and local Jazz musician James Speiser. He had plans to travel to Australia to tour with a musician friend. Those plans changed as the wildfires continued to rage.

Speiser says he has put on several benefit concerts in the past for homelessness and muscular dystrophy. He says he has seen too many pictures showing devastated towns and injured animals. He came up with the idea of putting on a concert, shared it and said the response was instantaneous.

“I put the idea on Facebook and I soon as I wrote it on there, people started responding,” said Speiser.

The concert will feature several musical acts. It is happening on Sunday, Feb. 9 at The Celtic at 1400 Market St. Denver, CO 80202 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. To buy tickets, visit Eventbrite.

According to Speiser, thanks to sponsors, artists and The Celtic stepping up to donate venue space, only a portion of ticket sales will go to cover the cost of using Eventbrite. The remaining proceeds, along with donations collected at the concert, and 20% of bar sales will go to benefit two organizations: New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO).

The local blues and jazz artist lineup includes: Joe Candelario, Jonas Schultz Trio, Tony Rosario, Mark Bilker & The Closers, Teresa Carroll, Steve Crenshaw, Peter Stoltzman, Roots & Rhythm Quartet with Lionel Young, Tenia Nelson Trio and the Jeremy Mohney Swing Band.