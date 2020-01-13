× List: Academy Award nominations 2020: Is your favorite up for an Oscar?

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

Actors John Cho and Issa Rae read this year’s nominees live from Los Angeles.

See below for the initial list of noms.

This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.

As was the case last year, there will be no host.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDITING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Joker”

SOUND MIXING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING