List: Academy Award nominations 2020: Is your favorite up for an Oscar?
Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.
Actors John Cho and Issa Rae read this year’s nominees live from Los Angeles.
See below for the initial list of noms.
This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.
As was the case last year, there will be no host.
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
DIRECTOR
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Little Women”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
SOUND EDITING
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Joker”
SOUND MIXING
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Ad Astra”
“Joker”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“1917,” Thomas Newman
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams
VISUAL EFFECTS
FILM EDITING
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING