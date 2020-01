Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breckenridge Brewery is kicking the New Year off right, which is why the brewers created Resolution Ale, a fruit-forward blueberry acai superfruit golden ale. To keep your energy up and good times rolling, this beer is electrolyte-infused, isotonic and low ABV, so you can sit back and enjoy a beer while feeling accomplished for sticking to healthy New Year’s resolutions.



It will be available starting January 1st for all those looking to keep their resolutions and still enjoy a cold one!