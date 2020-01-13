Judges approve, deny requests for Red Flag Law protection orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Since it became law on January 1, law enforcement from counties around the state have requested four temporary extreme risk protection orders to take away individuals' guns that have been deemed threats to themselves or others.

According to statistics, judges have approved two temporary extreme risk protection orders in Denver County and one in Larimer County. A judge in Lincoln County denied a request for a temporary extreme risk protection order.

Lincoln County is one of dozens of counties in Colorado that voted to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties, voicing opposition to the Red Flag Law. However, Attorney General Phil Weiser said the law would be enforced statewide, regardless of measures based by the sanctuary counties.

Under the Red Flag law, law enforcement can seek a temporary extreme risk protection order from a judge to take away a person's guns if deemed a danger to themselves or others. If a judge grants a temporary protection order, there must be a court hearing within 14 days to determine whether to extend the seizure up to 364 days.