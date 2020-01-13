Dry week in Denver; 3 rounds of mountain snow

Posted 5:43 am, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 05:57AM, January 13, 2020
DENVER-- Snow continues in the mountains today with an additional 2-6 inches of accumulation.  There are 3 rounds of total mountain snow this week (Today + TUE/WED + THR/FRI).  Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

Dry in Denver with highs around 44 degrees, sunshine.

A break in mountain snow occurs early Tuesday followed by the next round of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.  2-6 inches of accumulation.

The third round of snow arrives Thursday night into Friday.  4-8 inches of accumulation.

Dry all week in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  At times high temeratures reach 50 degrees.

Saturday-Sunday look dry at this point with highs of 40-50 degrees.

The weekend also looks dry in the mountains.

Grand Totals by Friday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

