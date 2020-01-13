× Coroner identifies man killed by officers following high-speed chase on I-70 in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man killed by officers following a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 in western Colorado has been identified by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office as 43-year-old Eric Reynolds, of New Castle.

On Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Police Department received reports of an armed robbery at the El Azteca store on the west side of the city.

Responding officers learned the male suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

A short time later, officers found Reynolds driving the suspect vehicle on I-70 and attempted to pull it over, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds allegedly fled from the traffic stop, leading New Castle police officers on a high-speed chase on the interstate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit ended when Reynolds lost control and crashed while going east in the westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 107.

“The male suspect attempted to flee the crashed vehicle and allegedly brandished a weapon. The suspect, who refused to obey officer commands, was ultimately shot by New Castle Police Officers,” the sheriff’s office said.

A female who was also in the suspect vehicle surrendered without incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ninth Judicial District Critical Incident Team. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to contact Garfield County Emergency Services through its non-emergency line: 970-625-8095.