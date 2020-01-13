Colorado lawmakers set to introduce bill that would repeal death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A bill to repeal the death penalty will be introduced at the Colorado Legislature Tuesday.

Colorado has not executed a person since 1997.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union released a report declaring the state death penalty is expensive, ineffective and unjust.

“It’s about four times as much money to prosecute a death penalty case,” said Denise Maes with the ACLU.

She says the death penalty disproportionately affects people of color and there are too many false convictions.

Several murder victims’ family members joined staff at the ACLU to voice their support for a repeal.

Alice Randolph’s son, Loren Collins, was shot and killed in Aurora. She says she did not want to seek the death penalty.

“I didn’t want us to go down that line of years of appeals and bitterness and anger,” she said.

But state Sen. Rhonda Fields says she still supports the use of the death penalty. Her son Javad Marshall Fields was supposed to testify as a witness in a murder trial when he was murdered in 2005.

“Right now, there’s only three that are on death row, serving that penalty, and two of the people that are on death row are there for murdering my son and his fiancee,” Fields said. “If we create an environment that you can undermine our criminal justice system by killing witnesses, then our community is not going to be safe."

Fields says she believes the people should decide the issue.