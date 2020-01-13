× Aurora officer pleads guilty to DUI, sentenced to in-home detention and probation

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora officer was sentenced to probation and in-home detention after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and prohibited use of a weapon, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

On June 17, 2019, Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to westbound C-470 and Lucent Boulevard in Douglas County on a report of a single-vehicle crash. A 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Aurora Police Department Officer Annette Brook, 56, of Parker, had hit a concrete barrier.

Brook was off duty at the time.

Brook said she fell asleep at the wheel. However, her blood-alcohol content was measured at .227. The legal limit is .08.

Brook had a loaded handgun in a bag in the SUV with her.

“Nobody is above the law in our community. Police, plumber, principal, or otherwise are equally protected and accountable under our laws,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “When a well-investigated DUI case is brought to us, we will pursue it without regard to title, occupation, station, or demographic. DUI is dangerous, illegal and wrong every single time.”

On Jan. 9, a judge sentenced Brook to 20 days of in-home detention and 12 months of probation.

Prosecutors asked for 10 days in jail, according to the DA’s office.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to APD and are awaiting a response.

In March 2019, an on-duty Aurora officer was found drunk in his patrol car. However, he was not investigated for DUI or fired.