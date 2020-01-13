× Aurora joins a handful of Colorado communities that support refugee resettlement

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora’s council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution in support of refugee resettlement there, taking a step now required of state and local governments if they want to accept refugees under the Trump administration.

Aurora joins a handful of other local governing bodies in the state that have approved similar language in recent months:

Arvada

Arapahoe County

Centennial

Denver

Golden

Littleton

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last year that requires state and local governments to express an explicit desire to receive refugees in their communities. Communities must restate their support each year.

For 2020, the deadline to opt in is Jan. 21.

Gov. Jared Polis has joined 41 other states in expressing support for refugee resettlement, writing in a letter to the Trump administration that Colorado is “committed to refugee resettlement and is eager to assist and support refugees’ successful integration into our communities.”

The state’s legislature also passed a bill last year that placed Colorado’s Refugee Service Program into law.