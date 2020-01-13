× All Colorado driver’s license offices experiencing outages

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Revenue said Monday that all driver’s license offices are experiencing an outage.

According to a tweet, the outage is impacting both state and county offices.

The Department of Revenue said no documents will be issued during the outage.

There is no estimated time on when there will be a resolution.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.