2 inmates escape from Custer County Jail after locking deputy in cell

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Two inmates escaped from the Custer County Jail after locking a detention deputy in a cell Sunday night.

On Monday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said that 39-year-old Jerry Williams of La Junta and 30-year-old Bryan Webb of Walsenburg escaped about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates overpowered the detention deputy before locking her in the cell. They stole her radio and jail keys.

While escaping, the inmates found the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan and left in it.

The Sienna is blue and has “Wet Mountain Rotary” stickers on both sides and the rear. It has minor front-end damage. Its license plate number is AHO-854.

The sheriff’s office says Williams was being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence.

Webb was being held on drug charges, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer.

The suspects may be dressed in orange shirts and pants. They have a Custer County Sheriff’s Office jacket.

The sheriff’s office considers the escapees dangerous. They were last seen in the Rye area about 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 719-276-5555, extension 8.